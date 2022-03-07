160 Fort Hood Soldiers Deploy to Europe

Soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas deployed to Europe on Monday.

The roughly 160 Soldiers are part of the 7,000 U.S. military personnel earmarked to support the NATO Response Force announced on February 24.

A press release from Fort Hood states "Deploying personnel include those from the 96th Transportation Company (Heavy Equipment Transport), and the 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, both from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command; and the 11th Corps Signal Brigade; all of which fall under the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood, Texas."

The release goes on to say "These forces will augment U.S. forces in the European theater and are trained and equipped for various missions to reinforce the U.S. European Command posture on NATO’s eastern flank."

“Our Soldiers are trained and ready,” said Col. Matthew Ruedi, the 13th ESC deputy commanding officer. “Elements of our heavy transportation company have deployed to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression, and are prepared to support a range of other operations in the region.”

Ruedi also said the unit has ensured families were kept in the loop during the process of deployment.