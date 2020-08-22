13-Year-Old From Stephenville Reported Missing on Aug. 15

A 13-year-old from Stephenville hasn't been seen for a week after being reported missing by her father on Aug. 15, the Stephenville Police Department said Saturday.

Stephenville police said they believe Kaylee Raye Cagle, 13, is not being held against her will and was not forcibly abducted.

Cagle's father reported her missing on Aug. 15, police said.

In July 2019, Cagle ran away from home and was found shortly after, according to Stephenville police.

The Stephenville Police Department is asking anyone who had contact with Cagle through any method to contact police at 254-918-1273.

Anyone with information who wishes to stay anonymous can call Erath County Crime Stoppers at 254-965-2274.