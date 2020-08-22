Stephenville

13-Year-Old From Stephenville Reported Missing on Aug. 15

Stephenville Police Department

A 13-year-old from Stephenville hasn't been seen for a week after being reported missing by her father on Aug. 15, the Stephenville Police Department said Saturday.

Stephenville police said they believe Kaylee Raye Cagle, 13, is not being held against her will and was not forcibly abducted.

Cagle's father reported her missing on Aug. 15, police said.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

texas economy 17 hours ago

Texas Adds 24,700 Jobs in July, Forecast Calls for Decline: Dallas Fed

University of Texas at San Antonio Aug 21

UTSA Offering 200-Year-Old Mexican Recipes in Free-to-Download Digitized Cookbooks

In July 2019, Cagle ran away from home and was found shortly after, according to Stephenville police.

The Stephenville Police Department is asking anyone who had contact with Cagle through any method to contact police at 254-918-1273.

Anyone with information who wishes to stay anonymous can call Erath County Crime Stoppers at 254-965-2274.

This article tagged under:

Stephenvillemissing personStephenville Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us