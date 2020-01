A suspect is in custody following a stabbing that left one person dead and at least three others injured Friday morning in southern Austin, officials say. There are no other known suspects, police said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services tweeted that one person is dead and a second person was hospitalized. Two other people who were injured were at the scene.

Austin police tweeted that it happened in the 500 block of Congress Avenue. Citizens should avoid the area.

Suspect is in custody. At this time, no other known suspects are outstanding. More information to follow when available. https://t.co/8pL9ioG5DI — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 3, 2020