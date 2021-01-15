Tarrant County

Texas Health Resources, Tarrant County Begin Vaccinating Residents in Phase 1B Category

The system said it expects to give shots to 2,644 more people by end of week

Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources, in collaboration with Tarrant County Public Health, has begun vaccinating residents in the Phase 1B category.

According to Texas Health, the system had vaccinated more than 2,645 North Texas by mid-morning Friday.

The system said it expects to give shots to 2,644 more people by end of week so far, in addition to even more shots in the coming weeks.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Collin County 5 mins ago

DSHS Adds 288 New COVID-19 Cases in Collin County Friday, 10 Deaths; Hospitalizations Hold at 20%

Texas Health has been chosen to partner with the state and Tarrant County to support Phase 1B vaccination hubs, and it will be accepting referrals from Tarrant County Public Health, Texas Health said.

Phase 1B includes people age 65 and older as well as people age 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. 

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountycoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineTexas Health Resources
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us