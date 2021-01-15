Texas Health Resources, Tarrant County Begin Vaccinating Residents in Phase 1B Category

Texas Health Resources, in collaboration with Tarrant County Public Health, has begun vaccinating residents in the Phase 1B category.

According to Texas Health, the system had vaccinated more than 2,645 North Texas by mid-morning Friday.

The system said it expects to give shots to 2,644 more people by end of week so far, in addition to even more shots in the coming weeks.

Texas Health has been chosen to partner with the state and Tarrant County to support Phase 1B vaccination hubs, and it will be accepting referrals from Tarrant County Public Health, Texas Health said.

Phase 1B includes people age 65 and older as well as people age 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.