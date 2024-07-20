Texas Health discontinues labor and delivery services in Cleburne

In as little as two months, Treva Gehrke's family of six will grow to seven.

She said her doctor expects baby number five will arrive early. A few years ago, her daughter was born at 34 weeks. On top of that, Gehrke’s battling a long list of complications.

“I’m having some heart issues. I just got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, and I have something called bilobed placenta, which can lead to different risks like placental abruption, hemorrhaging, stuff like that,” said Gehrke.

Adding fuel to her anxiety, last week Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne announced to patients and staff that will will cease labor and delivery services at the end of next month.

Texas Health said the decision came after careful consideration, saying in a statement:

“We notified employees last week and will be working with them to find other positions within Texas Health. We also reached out to pregnant patients planning to deliver their babies at Texas Health Cleburne and will provide these patients extra support.



Texas Health Women's Care in Cleburne will remain open and continue offering gynecologic surgery options. Obstetrical services are available at nearby locations including Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



The low number of deliveries led to this decision, but we will still provide gynecological care and surgery at the hospital.”

Following the announcement, a petition was launched urging the hospital to reconsider, saying the decision leaves women, especially those in rural communities, without easy access to essential healthcare.

As of Friday, it had over 1,400 signatures.

“I think I was probably one of the first ones to sign it,” said Cassidy VanZandt.

It’s been three years since VanZandt welcomed her oldest daughter Raylei just minutes after leaving a doctor’s appointment.

“I felt my water break. Well, I thought it was my water breaking,” she said.

VanZandt said it took seven minutes to rush back to Texas Health Cleburne.

“They met me outside. The nurse wheeled me upstairs. We went up into labor and delivery and Raylei was here within a matter of 20 minutes. I think I had called my husband at like 2:20 and she was here at 2:37,” said VanZandt.

At that point, Raylei’s heart rate was below 60. She was stabilized and quickly transported to Cook Children’s Hospital.

It was only later that VanZandt would learn that she'd experienced placental abruption. She fears had it taken more time to get to the hospital, neither of them might be here today.

“It definitely makes me second guess wanting to have another one just because of my past situations,” she said.

With four children at home, Gerhke said she’ll have to drive herself to the hospital when it comes time to deliver. From her home in the country, she worries about just how long that will take.

“I could be having serious complications or just be in pain from labor in general, having to drive 40, 45 minutes to the nearest hospital is quite terrifying,” she said.

Texas Health said it will stop labor and delivery services on August 30th.

Texas Health Women's Care will remain open in Cleburne and will continue to provide gynecologic care.