Texas flags ordered to half-staff Wednesday to honor Navy SEAL

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff Wednesday in honor of a Navy SEAL from Trophy Club.

U.S. Navy SEAL Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, was declared dead this week. He and another SEAL, Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, went missing during an operation overseas.

Based on reports from U.S. defense officials, the SEALs were trying to board a dhow, a small boat, on that night. However, due to rough sea conditions, one of the sailors fell into the water. Following standard protocol, the military said a second sailor jumped in to rescue the first one. Unfortunately, both of them disappeared into the darkness.

The aid was meant to resupply the Houthi forces in Yemen, as per a statement by the Navy.

Both men completed boot camp at the Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, just outside Chicago, before graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, California.