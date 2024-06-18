Texans who suffered losses from the storms and flooding between April 26 and June 5 have until July 16 to apply for federal assistance.

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

FEMA is closing its Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas on June 19 to observe the Juneteenth federal holiday. Disaster recovery operations will resume at 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 20.

In the month since the disaster was declared, FEMA said they've done the following:

Helped 52,759 Texas households with $110.4 million in financial assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $13.1 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses. Applicants can apply online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955.

Helped Texans in 35 counties apply for assistance.

Visited nearly 68,000 homes and more than 5,400 public locations.

Operated 33 Disaster Recovery Centers visited by 9,019 residents.

More than 8,300 families with 25,000 members have stayed in hotels temporarily at FEMA expense because they could not return to their homes.

Texans have several options for how to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone, or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at @femaregion6.

To view an accessible video about how to apply, watch the video below.