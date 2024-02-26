Texas among Top 5 ‘worst states' for women to live in, report finds

Are you a woman planning to move to Texas? If so, you might want to read this article before making decisions.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently released its report on the Best & Worst States for Women in 2024 in light of Women's History Month, and Texas didn't fare very well. The report analyzed 25 key metrics to determine how women-friendly each state is, and the results were quite surprising.

According to the study, Texas ranks 47th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. This means that Texas is one of the worst states for women to live in, based on the metrics analyzed.

So, what are the metrics that were analyzed? The report analyzed everything from median earnings for female workers to women's health care to the female homicide rate.

Here are some of the critical findings for Texas:

19th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

44th – Unemployment Rate for Women

40th – Share of Women in Poverty

20th – High School Graduation Rate for Women

35th – Share of Women Who Voted in the 2020 Presidential Election

51st – Female Uninsured Rate

31st – Women's Life Expectancy at Birth

23rd – Quality of Women's Hospitals

41st – Women's Preventive Health Care

Texas ranks poorly in several key areas, including the uninsured rate for women, the share of women in poverty, and the quality of women's hospitals.

However, it's not all bad news. Texas ranks relatively well regarding median earnings for female workers (adjusted for cost of living) and women's high school graduation rate.

What are the other states where women face similar issues to those in Texas? According to the report, Oklahoma tops the list as the most challenging state for women, with problems ranging from unequal pay to limited access to healthcare.

Louisiana comes in second, with high rates of sexual violence and a lack of affordable childcare.

Mississippi ranks third, with a wide gender pay gap and limited reproductive rights.

Alabama takes fourth place, with a lack of legal protections for women in the workplace and high rates of maternal mortality.

"Women in the U.S. still face a lot of adversity, so living in the right state can greatly impact their quality of life. The best states for women provide equitable economic conditions, encourage robust political participation, have quality health care, and ensure safety for the women who reside there," said analyst Cassandra Happe.

It's essential to acknowledge these issues and work towards creating a more equitable future for women in all states.

While there are some positives in the Lone Star State, there are also some areas where Texas needs to improve to become a more women-friendly state.

The complete study, methodology, and expert questions are on WalletHub's site.