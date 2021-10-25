Fort Worth

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Hospitalized in Fort Worth

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was hospitalized in Fort Worth Saturday after experiencing shortness of breath, his office announced on social media.

"Today, I was admitted to a Fort Worth area hospital where I am undergoing tests following shortness of breath on Friday evening. I am up and about and in good spirits," Miller, 66, wrote Saturday evening on his Facebook page.

"I expect to be back to my normal schedule in just a few days. If there's any more to report, I'll be back to everyone with an update."

Miller followed up his post on Saturday with another message, "Thank you friends for your prayers and good wishes. They are greatly appreciated!"

As of late Monday afternoon, no further information about Miller's condition has been released.

