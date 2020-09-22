Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Irving

Authorities arrested one of the Texas Department of Public Safety's 10 Most Wanted fugitives last week in Irving, officials say.

Tyrell Ezekiel Darden, 20, was arrested Thursday in Irving by members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Texas DPS said. He'd been wanted since March for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Texas DPS said Darden is affiliated with the Bloods gang and had warrants out for his arrest in Bexar, Denton and Tarrant counties.

Authorities located Darden at an Irving apartment complex, Texas DPS said.

His arrest was not the result of a tip received through Crime Stoppers, so there will not be a reward paid.