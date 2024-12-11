Catholics across the country and in Mexico are observing the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Wednesday with mass, blessings, dancing and music.

The celebration reaches its peak on December 11, when the Catholic faithful celebrate the 'Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe' to honor the Virgin Mary and her message of love and unity.

The feast celebrates a vision of the Virgin Mary to a peasant, Saint Juan Diego, in Tepeyac, a hilltop in Mexico City in 1531. During the visitation, the apparition expressed "her maternal love and care for all humanity, especially for the people of Mexico and the Americas."

Telemundo Texas will bring you live coverage of the most symbolic moments to celebrate the Virgin of Guadalupe, the so-called patron saint of Mexico and America.

WHEN AND WHERE CAN YOU WATCH 'LAS MAÑANITAS A LA VIRGEN'

Wednesday, December 11

At 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Central time on our Telemundo Texas streaming channels and on Telemundo39.com

Telemundo will broadcast from the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dallas and the traditional Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Houston's East End.

Last year the cathedral church of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas, was designated a national shrine by the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops.

Tens of thousands will make their way to the church in the heart of downtown Dallas where this year's festivities are expected to fuse faith, culture, and tradition.

The streets at the corner of Crockett Street and Ross Avenue will come alive with the mesmerizing beats of mariachis, the intricate movements of Matachines in elaborate Aztec-inspired attire, and the shared spirit of celebration.

“Las Mañanitas,” a traditional serenade to Our Lady of Guadalupe, will begin around 8 p.m. with the popular band ‘La Feria.’

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas comprises more than 1.4 million Catholics attending 70+ parishes and 30+ schools across nine counties of North Texas.