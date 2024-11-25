Two teens killed in shooting at Arlington apartment being used as short-term rental, police say

In the shadow of the Cowboys stadium, crime scene tape surrounds an apartment complex where Arlington police said a double homicide took place.

Two teens were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex by AT&T Stadium, Arlington Police say.

Investigators said it happened at approximately 10:22 p.m. on Saturday night near 600 Slaughter Street.

The family of one of the victims said the shooting occurred during a party at a short-term rental unit.

“Just hearing that it was just right there, it’s kind of a little scary,” said neighbor Melanie Palmer.

Investigators said officers were called to the scene and found an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man who had been shot. Both victims died from their injuries.

Police said the male victim had rented the apartment for the weekend on a short-term rental site.

Neighbors told NBC 5 there were many short-term rentals in the complex, but they haven’t experienced violence like this in the past.

“It’s kind of scary, just because it was so close to home,” said Palmer. “Thankfully I wasn’t home, but I have a daughter, a young daughter.”

Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records have identified the female victim as Alexis Tyler.

Tyler’s father posted to Facebook, saying, “My daughter and her friend were killed in Arlington at a party…This is really hard for my family and I’m speechless.”

Police said witnesses saw a group of people run from the unit after the shooting and speed away in a car.

No arrests have been made yet, but police are continuing to investigate.

Neighbors hoped this shooting was an exception, not the new norm for their community.

“This is a really quiet complex,” said Palmer. “I mean even with the AirBnbs that we have in the area, there’s never really any issues, noises or anything like that.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Dixon with Arlington PD at (817) 459-5579.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.