Fort Worth

Teenage Girl Killed in Violent Weekend in Fort Worth Where Four Were Shot

Shootings unrelated, investigators say

By Scott Gordon

A 17-year-old high school student from Arlington was shot and killed in a violent weekend in Fort Worth. Cheyenne Moore was a student at Arlington Martin High School, the district confirmed Monday, January 13, 2020.
Moore Family Photo

A 17-year-old high school student from Arlington was shot and killed in a violent weekend in Fort Worth. Cheyenne Moore was a student at Arlington Martin High School, the district confirmed Monday, January 13, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 17-year-old high school student from Arlington was shot and killed in a violent weekend in Fort Worth.

Cheyenne Moore was a student at Arlington Martin High School, the district confirmed Monday.

She was shot in the 5700 block of East Rosedale Sunday evening and later died at John Peter Smith Hospital, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

tornadoes 1 min ago

NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes From Friday’s Storms

Tarrant County 12 mins ago

Fighting Hunger: Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County Projects Population Growth to Impact Need

In another shooting at about the same time, a teenager was shot in the upper torso in the 6100 block of Ramey Avenue. The teen's condition and further details have not yet been confirmed.

Police also reported responding to a shooting at a house in the 7800 block of Novella Drive in South Fort Worth about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. What led to that shooting has not yet been revealed.

quick trip shooting location
NBC 5 News

About 9:25 p.m., police responded to yet another shooting at the QuikTrip at 6601 Brentwood Stair Road. Officers found a man shot in a car in the parking lot and helped render first aid until medics arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that police said were serious but not life threatening.

Police don't believe the rash of shootings were related but have made no arrests so far, Fort Worth police spokesman Officer Tracy Carter said.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthshootingArlington Martin High Schoolcheyenne moore
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us