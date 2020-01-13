Teenage Girl Killed in Violent Weekend in Fort Worth Where Four Were Shot

A 17-year-old high school student from Arlington was shot and killed in a violent weekend in Fort Worth.

Cheyenne Moore was a student at Arlington Martin High School, the district confirmed Monday.

She was shot in the 5700 block of East Rosedale Sunday evening and later died at John Peter Smith Hospital, police said.

In another shooting at about the same time, a teenager was shot in the upper torso in the 6100 block of Ramey Avenue. The teen's condition and further details have not yet been confirmed.

Police also reported responding to a shooting at a house in the 7800 block of Novella Drive in South Fort Worth about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. A man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. What led to that shooting has not yet been revealed.

NBC 5 News

About 9:25 p.m., police responded to yet another shooting at the QuikTrip at 6601 Brentwood Stair Road. Officers found a man shot in a car in the parking lot and helped render first aid until medics arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that police said were serious but not life threatening.

Police don't believe the rash of shootings were related but have made no arrests so far, Fort Worth police spokesman Officer Tracy Carter said.