A teenage girl drowned in Grapevine Lake on Saturday, according to the Grapevine Fire Department.

At 7 p.m., the fire department responded to a report that a teenager was swimming and became distressed in the water just west of Rockledge Park.

Divers recovered her body Saturday night.

She was identified as 13-year-old Angelica Moore of Haltom City by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Angelica's death was ruled an accident.