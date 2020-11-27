Teen Stable After Being Injured in Hit-and-Run

A teenager is in stable condition after being injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Cedar Hill.

According to Cedar Hill police, the 17-year-old was hit at about 8:30 p.m. while walking along the Highway 67 Frontage Road near Pleasant Run Road.

Officers arrived to find the teen with visible injuries; the vehicle that struck the teen left the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but was listed in stable condition Friday afternoon.

Police believe the vehicle that hit the teen was a four-door sedan, possibly silver or light in color.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver of the vehicle that hit the teen is asked to call the Cedar Hill Police Department at 972-291-5181.