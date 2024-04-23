Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Dallas County

A teen died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on the shoulder of a freeway in Dallas County on Monday evening.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a major accident at westbound US 175 CF Hawn Freeway service road and Beltline Road around 7:35 p.m. on Monday.

When deputies arrived, they learned a teen had been hit while he was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

Investigators determined a Cadillac SUV was traveling westbound on US 175 CF Hawn Freeway service road when traffic came to a stop in front of the driver. The driver of the SUV took evasive action and pulled in the right shoulder when he struck the teen.

The 16-year-old teen was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation.