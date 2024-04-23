Dallas County

Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Dallas County

The 16-year-old was walking along the shoulder of a service road when he was struck

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC 5 News

A teen died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on the shoulder of a freeway in Dallas County on Monday evening.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a major accident at westbound US 175 CF Hawn Freeway service road and Beltline Road around 7:35 p.m. on Monday.

When deputies arrived, they learned a teen had been hit while he was walking on the shoulder of the roadway.

Investigators determined a Cadillac SUV was traveling westbound on US 175 CF Hawn Freeway service road when traffic came to a stop in front of the driver. The driver of the SUV took evasive action and pulled in the right shoulder when he struck the teen.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 16-year-old teen was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

Dallas County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us