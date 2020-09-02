Teen Charged After Crashing Into Arlington Home: PD

A man is accused of intoxication assault after he crashed into an Arlington home Monday night, injuring a person who was sleeping inside, police say.

According to police, the owner of the home on the 2300 block of Skylark Drive was in bed during the crash.

Police said the driver, 18-year-old Gerson Castellanos, tried to run away from the scene but was later caught.

Castellanos was charged with intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid, the Arlington Police Department said.

Late last night, driver lost control & drove through a house in 2300 block of Skylark Drive. He then fled the scene on foot but was later caught. Homeowner was in bed & injured during this crash. Suspect was impaired & charged with Intoxication Assault & Fail to Stop & Render Aid pic.twitter.com/jxVzf9lytw — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) September 1, 2020

No further information was made available.