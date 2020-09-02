Arlington

Teen Charged After Crashing Into Arlington Home: PD

Arlington Police Department

A man is accused of intoxication assault after he crashed into an Arlington home Monday night, injuring a person who was sleeping inside, police say.

According to police, the owner of the home on the 2300 block of Skylark Drive was in bed during the crash.

Police said the driver, 18-year-old Gerson Castellanos, tried to run away from the scene but was later caught.

Castellanos was charged with intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid, the Arlington Police Department said.

No further information was made available.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington Police Department
