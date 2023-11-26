Tarrant County woman accused of killing mother, grandmother day before Thanksgiving

A Tarrant County woman is behind bars, accused of killing her mother and grandmother the day before Thanksgiving.

Investigators say 25-year-old Kaitlyn Bailey was captured after a manhunt spanning several days. Bailey is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

(Courtesy: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)

The incident happened early on the morning of Nov. 22.

Abel Magana was awakened by a line of flashing lights in the 3900 block of Joalene Court that day. “I didn’t have any idea what had happened,” said Magana. “I only saw the police cars.”

It wasn’t until later that he discovered what had happened two doors down.

“That the granddaughter had killed her grandmother and her mother,” said Magana.

On Nov. 22, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert, saying Bailey was wanted for murder and considered armed and dangerous.

Bailey was later arrested on Nov. 24, charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records showed Bailey was being held on a $200,000 bond.

Family members identified the victims as the suspect’s mother, Shari Bailey, and her grandmother, Bertha Bailey.

“I can hardly breathe, let alone believe that these two blessed ladies were taken from us today,” one relative shared to social media. “Two of the kindest souls I know.”

Neighbors said the violence in their community came as a shock. “I felt pity for the victims, because they were very good people,” said Magana.

NBC 5 reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, asking for a response to the family’s statements that Bailey’s mother and grandmother were the victims.

A spokesperson said investigators wouldn’t be releasing any more information about the incident at the moment, citing an ongoing investigation.

In the wake of the alleged murders, some in the community have been left with questions.

“How, and why? We don’t know the motive,” Magana said.

NBC 5 reached out to the families of the victims to request an interview. In response, the family said they don’t have any comment on the situation.