Major League Cricket returns to Grand Prairie for 2024 season

Major League Cricket released the 2024 season schedule with more than half of the matches again being played in Grand Prairie, including an extended playoff tournament.

The 2024 season begins with two matches across the country on July 5. MLC's reigning champions MI New York will face off against 2023 runner-ups Seattle Orcas in Morrisville, North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Texas Super Kings headed by South African Faf du Plessis will play against the LA Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie the same day at 7:30 p.m.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil the schedule for the 2024 season, " said Major League Cricket’s CEO, Vijay Srinivasan expressing his excitement for the second season of the sport.

“Last year, we unveiled MLC at the newly upgraded Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina, and the brand new Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, which will both once again co-host the 2024 tournament, building on the impact of season one in those communities,” Srinivasan said.

“These venues will deliver world-class pitches and a vibrant atmosphere to support the overall MLC fan experience. Moreover, we are committed to exploring expansion opportunities with new cricket venues to support our six teams’ growing American fanbase.”

MLC said demand led to extending the monthlong tournament by six league matches culminating in a four-team playoff series that will be hosted in Grand Prairie.

Game times at Church Street Park are shown in Eastern Time and game times at Grand Prairie Stadium are shown in Central Time.

Tickets for all matches will go on sale in the coming weeks and can be purchased through the official Major League Cricket website.

2024 MLC SEASON SCHEDULE