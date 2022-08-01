Tarrant County Providing Back to School Immunizations

Beginning Monday, Tarrant County Public Health announced it is beginning its back-to-school immunizations at several locations across the county for students of all ages.
The clinics will offer all recommended immunizations. The county says parents and individuals should bring their immunization records if available. The county said those with insurance should contact their primary physician to obtain their immunizations.
The cost of vaccines for individuals between 0 and 18 years of age is $8 per shot. For those 19 years or older without insurance, the cost is $15 per shot. Only cash, check, CHIP or Medicaid will be accepted.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available at no charge at the back-to-school clinics for persons 6 months of age and older who are interested in receiving them.
Health experts are especially encouraging immunizations for Pre-K students to reduce the risk of bringing COVID-19 into your home.
Find TCPH Back-to-School Immunization Locations Below:
- Arlington Athletic Center
Aug.1-13
M-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
1001 E. Division Street
- Ridgmar Mall - Food Court Entrance
Aug. 15-27
M-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
1888 Green Oaks Boulevard
- Diamond Hill Jarvis High School
Aug. 1 - 6
Monday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
T-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
1411 Maydell Street
- Brookside Convention Center
Aug. 8 - 13
Monday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
T-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
1244 Brookside Drive
- First Methodist Mansfield
Aug. 15 - 20
Monday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
T-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
777 N. Walnut Creek Drive
- Rising Star Baptist Church
Aug. 22 - 27
Monday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
T-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
4216 Avenue M
The county said during back-to-school immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines will be unavailable at TCPH brick-and-mortar locations and weekly pop-up vaccine clinics. Normal vaccine operation will resume on Aug. 29 at TCPH's six permanent locations. COVID-19 vaccinations will resume at pop-up clinics in September.