Tarrant County Providing Back to School Immunizations

Beginning Monday, Tarrant County Public Health announced it is beginning its back-to-school immunizations at several locations across the county for students of all ages.

The clinics will offer all recommended immunizations. The county says parents and individuals should bring their immunization records if available. The county said those with insurance should contact their primary physician to obtain their immunizations.

The cost of vaccines for individuals between 0 and 18 years of age is $8 per shot. For those 19 years or older without insurance, the cost is $15 per shot. Only cash, check, CHIP or Medicaid will be accepted.

Back-to-School Immunization events kick off today! All events are first come, first served. Because our staff will be at these events, no immunization appointments are available at our brick and mortar locations.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at no charge at the back-to-school clinics for persons 6 months of age and older who are interested in receiving them.

Health experts are especially encouraging immunizations for Pre-K students to reduce the risk of bringing COVID-19 into your home.

Find TCPH Back-to-School Immunization Locations Below:

Arlington Athletic Center

Aug.1-13

M-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

1001 E. Division Street

Aug. 15-27

M-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

1888 Green Oaks Boulevard

Aug. 1 - 6

Monday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

T-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

1411 Maydell Street

Aug. 8 - 13

Monday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

T-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

1244 Brookside Drive

Aug. 15 - 20

Monday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

T-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

777 N. Walnut Creek Drive

Aug. 22 - 27

Monday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

T-F: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

4216 Avenue M

The county said during back-to-school immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines will be unavailable at TCPH brick-and-mortar locations and weekly pop-up vaccine clinics. Normal vaccine operation will resume on Aug. 29 at TCPH's six permanent locations. COVID-19 vaccinations will resume at pop-up clinics in September.