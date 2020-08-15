Tarrant County Offers Back-to-School Immunizations

The Tarrant County Public Health Department is offering back-to-school immunizations for children through Sept. 11 inside Ridgmar Mall.

According to the Immunization Collaboration of Tarrant County, students need their annual immunizations whether or not they are headed back to the classroom or taking classes online.

"It's really important to keep up to date on childhood vaccinations, whether you decide to do virtual or in-class learning this fall," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. "We can't let our guard down on preventable diseases, though COVID-19 is on all our minds."

The location is on the main level, near the food court of Ridgmar Mall at 1888 Green Oaks Boulevard. The vaccination clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on select Saturdays.

Masks or face coverings are required at the vaccination clinic, which has been designed to keep families six feet apart to ensure social distancing.

Immunizations are available for children on Medicaid and CHIP as well as children who are underinsured (their insurance does not cover vaccines) or uninsured, Tarrant County Public Health said.

