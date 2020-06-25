Tarrant County Jail Inmate Dies After Medical Emergency

An inmate in the Tarrant County Jail died Wednesday after experiencing an unknown medical emergency, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says.

At roughly 10 p.m. Tuesday, the inmate collapsed while walking through a housing pod, the sheriff's department said.

The inmate was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where he died the next morning. The medical examiner has not yet listed his cause of death.

The Texas Rangers are currently conducting an investigation, as is standard protocol for in-custody inmate deaths.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will also review the death.