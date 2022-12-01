Tarrant County Deputy Grateful for Community Support After Being Hit by Car

A Tarrant County Deputy is home recovering after an accident left him with broken and fractured bones. He’s expressing gratitude for the outpouring of community support.

It’s not how he imagined life at home this time of year, but for now, it’s his reality. Deputy Jonathan Thomas said despite how it looks, he’s incredibly thankful.

He’s on a six-month road to recovery after being hit by a driver last Friday while on duty directing traffic. Other deputies on the scene stopped traffic and began providing medical care to Deputy Thomas until MedStar arrived.

"Was knocked about ten feet in the air. Somersaulted after landing on the pavement and I couldn’t move my left leg," he said.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

After landing in the hospital with broken bones and a fractured back, the support and well wishes poured in instantly.

“When I came from the hospital, I just hugged my children because I got to see them again,” said Deputy Thomas.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page. And even during our interview, an arrangement arrived at his front door from the Combined Law Enforcement Association.

“I was taught by my wife, ‘You need to learn how to receive. I’ve seen you give, you’re a good giver. But now it’s time to receive.’ And so, it’s humbling,” he said.

This setback hasn’t made Deputy Thomas bitter. Instead, he said it’s been a time to slow down, reflect, express gratitude, and share an important message.

“Let’s not be in so much of a rush. Let’s take our time. Let’s take care of each other,” Thomas said. “Let’s do a proper Christmas season by loving on each other.”

It is unclear at this time whether the driver who hit Deputy Thomas will face charges.