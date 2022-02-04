For anyone who might need a nutritional meal, the Tarrant Area Food Bank will be hosting a distribution event on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Families in need can expect a variety of healthy and nutritious food, including fresh produce, protein, and dairy items.

The distribution event will be held at the TAFB warehouse at 2600 Cullen Street in Fort Worth.

Volunteers are also needed for the event. You can visit tafb.org/volunteer to sign up to help distribute food and manage traffic flow Sunday from 1-5 pm (volunteer hours).