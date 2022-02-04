Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank to Host Emergency Food Distribution This Sunday

The Tarrant Area Food Bank held a 'Mobile Market' on Monday to help people who are still impacted by power and water outages, as well as the pandemic .
For anyone who might need a nutritional meal, the Tarrant Area Food Bank will be hosting a distribution event on Sunday, Feb. 6 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Families in need can expect a variety of healthy and nutritious food, including fresh produce, protein, and dairy items.

The distribution event will be held at the TAFB warehouse at 2600 Cullen Street in Fort Worth.

Volunteers are also needed for the event. You can visit tafb.org/volunteer to sign up to help distribute food and manage traffic flow Sunday from 1-5 pm (volunteer hours).

