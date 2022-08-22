tarrant area food bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank Shuts Down Distribution Efforts Due to Flooding

Operations of both facilities will continue Tuesday, August 23

By NBC DFW Staff

The heavy rain moving across North Texas has caused many cancellations, delays, and closures Monday morning.

Tarrant Area Food Bank has shut down its distribution efforts at its main headquarters and its TAFB West location in Weatherford to ensure the safety of friends, neighbors, and employees during this weather crisis.

Locations shut down Monday, August 22:

  • Tarrant Area Food Bank: 2600 Cullen Street Fort Worth, Texas
  • Tarrant Area Food Bank: 112 Winner's Circle Weatherford, Texas
Distribution efforts for both facilities will continue Tuesday, August 23.

Visit TAFB for a full list of locations and dates.

