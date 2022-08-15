Tarrant Area Food Bank Increases Food Distribution Schedule through Aug. 31

With many parents feeling the financial burden of back-to-school expenses, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is taking some of the stress off families by increasing their food distribution schedules through the end of August. This includes their large-scale Back-to-School Mega Mobile events at the Dickies Arena on August 19.

Here is a list of Tarrant Area Food Bank events.

6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17 & 31: The two remaining Mobile Market events will be held at Herman Clark Stadiums.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19: The Back-to-School Mega Mobile Market will be held at Dickies Arena-Yellow Lot at 3434 Trail Drive in Fort Worth. Families can expect to receive some kid-friendly nutritious meals as a part of the 50lbs of food each family will receive.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m., every Saturday: The recently introduced Saturday mobile event will be held at The Met Church at 11301 Old Denton Road in Fort Worth, 76244.

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24: The new Tarrant Area Food Bank mobile event in Mansfield, sponsored by Harvesting in Mansfield (H.I.M.) will be held at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts 1110 W. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 76063.

Each family will receive a 50 pound box of food with an assortment of dairy, produce and protein.

Due to the increase in mobile events, TAFB is also seeking volunteer help. For more information on events, visit TAFB.