Dallas

Man, woman and baby rescued from early morning Dallas apartment fire

Crews were called to a fire when they were alerted to people trapped

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBCDFW.com

A man, woman and baby were rescued from an apartment fire Monday morning in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at the Regal Crossing Apartments located at 7575 Chaucer Place at 7:47 a.m. Monday.

Initial crews reported smoke showing from the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire when at the same time, there were reports of residents trapped in an apartment unit, according to DFR.

Crews responded and used a ladder to rescue a man, woman and infant from the second-floor balcony.

No injuries were reported.

A total of eight apartments were in the building where the fire started but fire damage was limited to only one apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

