Tarrant Area Food Bank Resumes Mega Mobile Markets on Wednesdays

After holding a dozen food distribution events over the summer, the Tarrant Area Food Bank says they'll continue hosting Mega Mobile Markets at Fort Worth's Herman Clark Stadium this month though they're switching days.

The Mega Mobile Markets are moving from Friday mornings to Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to serve more families in need.

Distributions will begin this week, Sept. 8.

The food bank said during the pandemic, including during the most recent surge with the delta variant, they continue to see an increase in families who visited the food bank for the first time.

The TAFB said, "families can expect to receive a variety of fresh produce, dairy, and protein, though the specific contents what each family receives depend on TAFB's product availability."

The food bank is also looking for volunteers to assist in sorting food and packing boxes for events like the mega mobile markets. Volunteers can sign up here.

