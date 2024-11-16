The Tarrant Area Food Bank North will host a Holiday Mega Mobile Distribution in Denton County next week.

With the holidays coming up, the food bank expects it to be difficult for families struggling with food insecurity to plan a Thanksgiving meal.

TAFB North is committed to ensuring that no child, individual, or family faces hunger this holiday season and will provide food to about 1,000 families through a Mega Mobile food distribution.

The event will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road in Denton.