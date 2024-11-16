tarrant area food bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank North giving away holiday meals ahead of Thanksgiving

This event is open to all, no identification or documentation is required to receive food assistance

By Sara Diaz-Maldonado

The Tarrant Area Food Bank North will host a Holiday Mega Mobile Distribution in Denton County next week.

With the holidays coming up, the food bank expects it to be difficult for families struggling with food insecurity to plan a Thanksgiving meal.

TAFB North is committed to ensuring that no child, individual, or family faces hunger this holiday season and will provide food to about 1,000 families through a Mega Mobile food distribution.

The event will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road in Denton.

