The Tarrant Area Food Bank is marking one year since it started the Sid W. Richardson Foundation Agricultural Hub program.

"We're able to procure produce from all across the country, especially here in Texas, for families who are needing fresh produce,' Tarrant Area Food Bank Vice President of Government and External Relations Dr. Jared Williams said. "Food is medicine, and because food is medicine, it's important that we ensure families that are facing food insecurity have access to fresh produce."

Produce and protein are among the most expensive items to buy. In its first year, the TAFB AgHub provided more than 11 million pounds of fresh produce to TAFB's 'neighbors' in need with the help of donations to Kroger's End Hunger Here campaign.

"Every person should have access to the food that they need, including healthy fresh produce," Williams said. "Thanks to this AgHub and the support of Kroger, we're able to make sure families don't have to make that impossible choice and that we can provide fresh produce for them when they're facing crisis."

From now to December 7, you can round up purchases at Kroger to the nearest dollar, or donate $1, $5, or $10 at the checkout. Every dollar received goes directly toward the Tarrant Area Food Bank and North Texas Food Bank to keep families fed throughout the holidays.

"Because of the work that we're doing through the AgHub, families are able to breathe a sigh of relief," Williams said.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank has 2 Mega Mobile Thanksgiving Food Distribution events this week, in Denton and Arlington. For more information, click here. If you are in need of food, TAFB has a 'Find Food' tool here.