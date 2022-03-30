Tanker Truck Destroyed in Fire at Euless Fuel Terminal Facility

A tanker truck caught fire and was destroyed at a fuel terminal in Euless Wednesday morning.

The fire was located at the Flint Hills Resources facility, along the 12500 block of Trinity Boulevard, near the intersection of Trinity and Collins Street.

The tanker truck was destroyed in the fire. It's not clear if there were any injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark plume of smoke rising from the facility at about 10:40 a.m.

Firefighters from the Euless and Fort Worth fire departments put out the fire. Hazardous materials teams are also at the site.

Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire.