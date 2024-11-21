TAFB hosts holiday food distribution at AT&T stadium helping thousands of families

As we approach Thanksgiving, rising food costs have many wondering how much of their budget the grocery bill will gobble up this holiday.

On Thursday morning, Tarrant Area Food Bank is hoping to offset that pressure with a massive holiday food distribution at AT&T Stadium.

TAFB and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic once again are partnering up to host a Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market to feed thousands of families in need. This food distribution event, supported by AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, American Airlines, and Arlington Police and Fire departments, and generous food donations from the MW Cares Foundation, Albertsons/Tom Thumb, is expected to provide nutritious food for approximately 5,000 families.

The food drive runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Lot 4 of AT&T Stadium. Click here for a map.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

No identification or documentation is required. All are welcome to receive food at this distribution opportunity.

Those who can’t make it to Thursday’s distribution can use TAFB’s food-finding tool to connect with food resources near them.

This marks the fifth straight year that TAFB and the Cotton Bowl Classic have collaborated to lead a holiday distribution event and the sixth time the two organizations have partnered to coordinate mass distribution events at AT&T Stadium. The five previous Mega Mobile Markets at AT&T Stadium have combined to provide food to more than 23,300 families.

NEED CONTINUES

According to TAFB, more than 500,000 neighbors, including more than 183,000 children, face food insecurity across the food bank’s 13-county service area.

TAFB distributed more than 60 million meals over the last fiscal year and projects to exceed these levels this year.

This also marks the one-year anniversary of TAFB opening its Sid W. Richardson Foundation Agricultural hub to increase access to fresh produce. In its first year of operations, the hub distributed more than 11 million pounds of produce and is projected to exceed these levels this year.

The organization is in need of volunteers to help keep up with demand this holiday season. Click here for more information.

This year’s Thanksgiving Mega Mobile Market is supported by MW Cares and Albertsons/Tom Thumb, which have donated all the protein and holiday sides to be distributed at the event.