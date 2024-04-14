Dallas Police looking for suspects identified in fatal shooting

Dallas Police have identified two suspects in a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of S. Marsalis Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

An investigation found 30-year-old Shaketta Johnson shot several times in her car. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Johnson died of her injuries, according to a report from the Dallas Police Department.

The suspects left the scene heading southbound on S. Marsalis Avenue in a blue Mazda sedan and black Mercedes, according to police.

Further investigation has identified the suspects as Denute Bell, 24, and Keylan Bowens, 18. Arrest warrants for murder have been issued for Bell and Bowens, according to DPD.

DPD asks anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, vehicles, or the case are asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

Dallas Police Department Denute Bell