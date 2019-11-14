Suspected Neo-Nazi Charged With a Gun Crime in Texas

Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh was charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance after his arrest in Post, Texas

By Hannah Jones

Man_Tries_to_Burn_Down_Restaurant_Over_Wage_Dispute.jpg
NBC Connecticut

A suspected neo-Nazi was charged with a gun crime in Texas following an investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said.

According to a criminal complaint, local law enforcement executed a traffic stop for a blue Ford Focus in Post, Texas on Nov. 4. Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, was in the passenger seat. He was dressed in tactical gear and had multiple assault rifles in his possession.

Law enforcement allegedly discovered an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition, a small canister of marijuana, and approximately two grams of THC oil inside the vehicle.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

Bruce-Umbaugh was arrested and was charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

A federal grand jury indicted Mr. Bruce-Umbaugh Wednesday.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us