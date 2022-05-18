Suspected Dallas Salon Shooter Faces Four Additional Charges

Jeremy Smith, the man accused of opening fire on seven people inside an Asian-owned hair salon last week and injuring three women, is facing four more charges Wednesday morning.

Dallas Police arrested Smith, 36, Monday afternoon as he worked a temporary landscaping job in DeSoto and later charged him with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the May 11 shooting.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Dallas Police said the additional four charges stem from the four other people inside the salon that were not injured in the attack.

Smith is currently behind held on bonds totaling $300,000 for the three charges filed Tuesday. A magistrate is expected to set the bond for the additional charges sometime Wednesday.

According to the arrest document, Smith's girlfriend told police he was involved in a crash with an Asian driver a couple of years ago and that since that time "has had near panic attacks when he is around anyone of Asian descent." She added that he had been admitted to health care facilities after "having delusions that the Asian mob is after him or attempting to harm him." The woman said he had also been fired from a job after verbally attacking an Asian boss.

Dallas police said the shooting may have been a hate crime. The investigation is ongoing.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said shootings at two other Asian-owned businesses where the gunman drove a red minivan similar to the one owned by Smith are still under investigation.