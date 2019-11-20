Suspect in Deadly Garland Hit-and-Run Crash Surrenders to Police

Video released Sunday by police shows the moment the two vehicles collide

A 27-year-old man is in custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 46-year-old woman Thursday in Garland, police say.

Garland PD
Edgar Ugalde, 27

Edgar Alfonso Ugalde surrendered to Garland police Tuesday after being named as a suspect in the late-night collision, police said. He was held in the Garland Detention Center on a charge of failure to stop and render aid involving death.

Joyce Cawis was found unconscious insider a Toyota 4Runner near the intersection of Jupiter Road and Forest Lane. Cawis, of Rowlett, was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.

Police on Sunday released video of the crash, which showed a black, 4-door pickup colliding with Cawis' 4Runner. Witnesses told police the driver of the Dodge Ram got out of the truck and into a black car shortly after the crash.

Police later identified Ugalde as a suspect and offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

No bond amount has been set as of this writing.

