Suspect Identified After Woman Killed Outside Her Dallas Home

Police asking for help finding man wanted for woman's murder

By Jacob Reyes

Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police are looking for a man they say fatally shot a woman outside of her home on Feb. 3.

Investigators identified Jose Manuel Mendez Wednesday as the suspect in the shooting death of 47-year-old Margarita Rodriguez Pagoaga and said he is wanted for murder.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said on Feb. 3 they responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Grove Oaks Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. and arrived to find a woman on the ground in front of her home suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The woman, later identified as Pagoaga, was transported to an area hospital where she died.

Investigators are considering the case an act of domestic violence but have not released any other details in the case including any further information about the suspect and victim's relationship.

Anyone with information about Mendez's location is asked to contact Detective McDaniel at 469-261-690 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.

