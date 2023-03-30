police chase

Sunnyvale Residents Told to Shelter in Place as Officers Search for Man After Police Chase

People in a Sunnyvale neighborhood are being told to shelter in place as police investigate what they describe as a "very dangerous situation" following a pursuit Thursday evening.
NBCDFW.com

People in a Sunnyvale neighborhood are being told to shelter in place as police investigate what they describe as a "very dangerous situation" following a pursuit Thursday evening.

Officers said police are searching for a man in the area of Jobson Road and the north service road of U.S. 80. A DPS spokesman said the suspect was contained in a wooded area.

No injuries have been reported as of 9:30 p.m.

"Sunnyvale Police Department, along with other agencies are investigating a very dangerous situation on the service road as a result of a pursuit," a post read on the Town of Sunnyvale Facebook page.

"If you live in the area of Jobson Road and the north service road of 80 (Meadowlake Subdivision area), PLEASE SHELTER IN PLACE and lock your doors until otherwise notified," the post read.

A later post said the shelter-in-place was still in effect as of about 8 p.m. and an "all clear" will be given once it is safe to do so.

The westbound U.S. 80 service road was closed between Texas 352/Collins Road and North Belt Line Road.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Makes Generous Donation to Tarrant Area Food Bank

Education

Mesquite ISD Third-Graders Take Title in ‘Read to the Final Four' Competition

No further details were immediately available.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update.

This article tagged under:

police chaseKaufman CountySunnyvaleForney
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us