A 7th grade Terrell student helped rescue a puppy that was trapped in a ditch.

Caden Warnock was on his way home from Furlough Middle School when he noticed a dog trapped in a drainage ditch.

He called animal control services to alert them of the scared and stressed animal.

Water from recent rain made the rescue difficult so police and fire teams were called on to help.

The dog was pulled to safety and is doing fine.