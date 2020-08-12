Arlington

Stolen Service Dog Reunited With Owner in Arlington

The 10-year-old dog was stolen last Sunday

By Holley Ford

Arlington Police Dept.

A service dog who's been missing since Sunday after an SUV was stolen with her inside, has been found safe, according to Arlington police.

Charlotte, a 10-year-old female pit bull, is a service dog with 22Kill, a nonprofit organization providing mental wellness programs for veterans, first responders, and their families.

Her owner, Taija Horne, a social worker with the organization, said Charlotte was inside her vehicle when both the car and dog were stolen from a Walgreens parking lot on Matlock Road last Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte after she was reunited with her owner, Taija Horne, Wednesday. Credit: Taija Horne

On Wednesday afternoon, police say they located the stolen vehicle and Charlotte at a residence on Valley Mills Drive in Arlington.

Horne was reunited with her beloved dog soon after. She got her car back, too.

Police officials tell NBC 5 there was a tracker device on the SUV, which assisted them in locating it, as well as Charlotte. Officers haven't released information about the suspect, but did say charges are forthcoming.

