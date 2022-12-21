Fort Worth

Stolen Baby Jesus Returned to Sundance Square Nativity Scene

By Jacob Reyes

Sundance Square

It is truly a Christmas miracle.

A baby Jesus that was taken from a large Sundance Square nativity scene on Saturday has been returned, Fort Worth police confirm.

A representative from Sundance Square Security filed an online report of the theft and stated that it occurred sometime between 2 and 2:30 Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, the suspects involved, who were recorded taking the baby Jesus on Saturday, were identified and the stolen statuette returned to its rightful owner.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the baby Jesus is safe and back at his Nativity Scene with his mother, Joseph and Three Wise Kings.

Sundance Square

