State Rests in Trial of Man Accused of Murdering Mesquite Police Officer

The state has rested in the trial of a man accused of gunning down a Mesquite police officer last year.

Jamie Jaramillo is charged with capital murder in the death of Richard Houston, a 21-year veteran Mesquite police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic call in December 2021.

Police said Jaramillo shot Houston and then shot himself after a fight with his wife and a woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair.

During the trial on Tuesday, jurors were shown videos from police body cameras and dash cameras that recorded Houston's murder.

The state rested its case Wednesday afternoon.

Jaramillo’s defense said he did not realize who he was shooting and that the chaotic scene in the parking lot included confrontations in person and over the phone, including with his alleged mistress’s own husband.

If convicted, Jaramillo faces life in prison without parole. Jaramillo is an undocumented migrant. If he is found not guilty, he could receive a lesser sentence and be deported.