Who is playing at the 2024 State Fair of Texas? See what's new here

The annual State Fair of Texas has announced the 2024 lineup of free entertainment activities to look out for. This year, the events, ranging from concerts to car shows, will be spread out over the 24 days of the fair, each free with a general admissions ticket to the fair.

All new performances are coming to the Fringe Stage this year. The Billy Kidd show, a close-up magician act, will join returning fan favorites Mighty Mike, Sara Twister, and Street Circus in the lineup.

The Chevrolet Main Stage will host headlining performances from Jo Dee Messina, Bowling for Soup, Dasha, Jesse & Joy, and the Commodores. The Yuengling Flight Stage will also feature live stand-up as part of Deep Fried Comedy on Friday nights at 8 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville are also performing their new show, Songblazers, which will be presented in partnership with Broadway Dallas and the State Fair of Texas. Songblazers is a new production that pays tribute to legendary and modern country music pioneers through an acrobatic and live musical performance. It will be held at the Music Hall at Fair Park for 33 performances only from Sept. 25 to Oct. 20.

Aside from musical entertainment, in the Hall of State building, spectacles such as Guinness World Record-Holder Bryan Berg will demonstrate his card-stacking skills. The Texana Collection, which will feature selections from pre-Colonial Spanish Texas through the Revolution inside the north wing, will also be on display.

In the historic Fair Park Coliseum, the State Fair of Texas Rodeo is making a comeback. Returning for a third year, the Texas State Fair Rodeo will be open every weekend of the fair Monday through Sunday.

Other fair events you can expect to see include the 95th annual Cotton Bowl Football Game, The Mattress Firm’s Illumination Sensation, The Pint-Sized Parade, The Texas Pig Races and Cowboy Trey.

Season passes are now available for purchase at bigtex.com/season-pass. The 2024 State Fair of Texas will kick off on Friday, Sept. 27, and run through Sunday, Oct. 20. A full list of all the fair attractions can be found here at bigtex.com/plan-your-visit/attractions-events/.