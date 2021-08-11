These are the Dishes You'll See This Year at The Big Tex Choice Awards

The State Fair of Texas is preparing its knives, spatulas, and cooking boards as we get closer to learning the winner of the 17th Big Tex Choice Awards.

Previously, the judges had named 32 semi-finalists. But judges have narrowed down the contestants to ten semi-finalists. These contestants will be competing for the titles of “Best Taste: Savory,” “Best Taste: Sweet,” and “Most Creative.”

The event will be offering a special look this year as they will only be live streaming the contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this also gives Big Tex fanatics a behind-the-scenes look which will be showing you everything that went into preparing these top ten dishes.

In a press conference live-streamed through Facebook Wednesday, fair spokeswoman Karissa Codoianis said that the event began in 2005 to elevate food at the state fair of Texas, “because Texas food traditions come from so many cultures.”

Here are the top ten pictures and descriptions of the dishes provided by the State Fair of Texas.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Savory

Crispy Crazy Corn

State Fair of Texas

Deep Fried I-35

State Fair of Texas

Deep Fried Seafood Gumbo Balls

State Fair of Texas

Lucky Duck Dumplin’

State Fair of Texas

Pork Shots

State Fair of Texas

Sweet

The Armadillo

State Fair of Texas

Brisket Brittle

State Fair of Texas

Deep Fried Halloween

State Fair of Texas

Fried Toffee Coffee Crunch Cake

State Fair of Texas

Texas Pumpkin Poke Cake

State Fair of Texas

The 17th annual Big Tex Choice Awards will be livestreamed Sunday, Aug. 29 at 2 p. m. You can make sure to watch by following on the Big Tex social media accounts.