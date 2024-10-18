State Fair vendor reflects on ‘Big Tex Masterclass' ahead of closing day

We’re down to the final days of the State Fair of Texas. While the official numbers aren’t in just yet, we’re told it’s shaping up as a good year for vendors.

It’s part of why fair officials are giving local entrepreneurs a chance at a slice of the economic pie. NBC 5 caught up with a vendor and graduate of the ‘Big Tex Masterclass’ to talk about how the opportunity propelled his business.

It’s been a long journey for Anthony Bednar. For years, he wanted a chance to set up a booth at the State Fair of Texas. Fast-forward to today, and he has multiple booths as owner of Tony’s Taco Shop.

And it started with the Big Tex Masterclass. Bednar remembers the first year after graduating from the class in 2019.

“So, our first year coming in, it’s its own beast. This is something you have to be prepared for,” he said.

He’s one of the mentors now; lending a helping hand and keeping a watchful eye on incoming entrepreneurs.

The five-month cohort of 7 to 10 small businesses opens doors to networking opportunities through the State Fair. Our cameras were inside the classroom prior to this year’s opening day. Now, with only two days left he hopes the graduates understand a very important element.

“It’s not just show up and serve food,” said Bednar. “It’s keeping the books, paying your taxes, juggling staff is like juggling hair stylists to me.”

Each year, some $680 million flows into the North Texas economy because of the State Fair. According to research at the University of North Texas, nearly 4,500 jobs are generated. Being a vendor is one important part of this massive puzzle.

“From the first person to the last person up here at the fair, we’re so honored they stop by, and they enjoy our food,” said Bednar.

Applications for the Big Tex Masterclass open in May.