The first day of the State Fair of Texas brings out crowds for food, fun and memories

People couldn't wait to enter Fair Park for day one of the State Fair of Texas. Some came for the sights.

“Big Tex puts a big smile on my face,” fairgoer Jentry Cunningham said.

Others came for the food.

No matter the reason It was all about having a good time.

“We come the first day every year,” fairgoer Margo Shearer said.

“I think it’s just pure nostalgic,” Cunningham said. “When I was little my mom used to take me. The smell of the cotton candy and corn dogs.”

Coming in and throughout the park security was tight. The State Fair of Texas banned weapons except for active or retired law enforcement.

“Security was really intense,” fairgoer Joseph Lacour said. “They actually seem like they beefed it up. They were very thorough with searching the bags, coolers, and strollers. The presence is here.”

It's not all fun and games at the fair.

“It’s a guaranteed 15-pound weight loss in 24 days and it works,” food vendor and owner of Shrimp Doc David Harrison said.

The restaurant Shrimp Doc has been at the fair for nine years. Harrison was hard at work capitalizing on the big economic boost.

“24 days can equate to a whole 12 months of income for someone,” Harrison said. “So needless to say it’s important to us to live and continue to grow our business.”

Whether it’s making money or making memories the State Fair of Texas is an event not to be missed.

“Family is the most important thing,” Lacour said. “Yes you can do the day-to-day working, all and stuff, but we are doing it for this reason to spend quality time with our loved ones.”