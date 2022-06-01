State Fair of Texas

Concert Lineup Revealed For 2022 State Fair of Texas

State Fair runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 23

Trace Adkins, Ashanti, Lucinda Willams are just some of the musicians performing during this year's State Fair of Texas.

The State Fair released the list of concerts to be held on the main stage during the fair's 24-day run -- there will be a different headliner and regional acts performing every night.

The concert schedule kicks off with country singer Trace Adkins on Friday, Sept. 30, Ashanti on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. Saturday night the Preservation Hall jazz band takes the stage and on Sunday La Fiera de Ojinga closes out the opening weekend.

To see a complete list of acts on all stages, click here.

After paying for general admission to the fair, there is no additional cost to attending a concert on any of the fair's stages.

The State Fair of Texas runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 23.

This article tagged under:

State Fair of TexasDallasFair Park
