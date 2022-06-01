Concert Lineup Revealed For 2022 State Fair of Texas

Trace Adkins, Ashanti, Lucinda Willams are just some of the musicians performing during this year's State Fair of Texas.

The State Fair released the list of concerts to be held on the main stage during the fair's 24-day run -- there will be a different headliner and regional acts performing every night.

The concert schedule kicks off with country singer Trace Adkins on Friday, Sept. 30, Ashanti on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. Saturday night the Preservation Hall jazz band takes the stage and on Sunday La Fiera de Ojinga closes out the opening weekend.

To see a complete list of acts on all stages, click here.

After paying for general admission to the fair, there is no additional cost to attending a concert on any of the fair's stages.

🥁🥁 Here are the 2022 @chevrolet Main Stage headliners!! 🎶 For a complete list of the FREE music lineup on all the stages, click this link: https://t.co/ttY0NlMyko



Experience different kinds of live music during the 24 days of the Fair, included with your admission ticket. ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/BpcoPN3ruM — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) June 1, 2022

The State Fair of Texas runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 23.