Burnt orange and crimson make green for Dallas during TX/OU weekend

You don’t have to be a Texas Longhorn or Oklahoma Sooner fan to know there’s a big game happening at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas this weekend. The streets are dotted with people wearing burnt orange and crimson to support their teams for the big Texas/OU weekend.

“The split down the 50-yard line with OU on that side and Texas on this side,” Texas fan Blake Settle said. “It seems like it doesn’t matter if one side is good and one side is bad. It’s always gonna be a ballgame!

But the Red River Rivalry is more than just a ballgame.

“This is very important from an annual event and overall economic impact and tax benefit that it brings to the city and the region,” Dallas Sports Commission Executive Director Monica Paul said. “It’s not just people coming in to attend the game. It’s people coming in days before to do some of the things that they’re used to doing to experience some of our restaurants.”

There was a traffic jam of food and beverage delivery trucks on Friday afternoon in Deep Ellum. Downtown hotels run around 90% capacity during Texas/OU weekend. Paul said the economic impact of the Red River Rivalry is more than $50 million.

“It’s a great opportunity to come in a little early, enjoy the restaurants, enjoy Dallas,” OU fan Clint Lawson said. “We love to come in on Thursday and spend it all the way until Sunday.”

“Check out the food pavilion, eat some fried Oreos and donuts, fried beer, and all the goodies in there,” Settle said as he headed into the State Fair of Texas Friday afternoon. “Get your cholesterol up a little!”

“This is something that I think is generational,” Paul said. “It runs in families. Kids gonna continue to go to Texas or Oklahoma. It’s something that you just plan for each year.”

This year is the 120th Red River Rivalry.

“It’s the most exciting game in America,” Settle said.