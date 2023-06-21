State Fair of Texas to host Texas Tech Exhibition

Calling all Red Raiders -- the State Fair of Texas announced that they will host a special Centennial Exhibit that focuses on Texas Tech University's first 100 years.

The exhibit will be open from Sep. 23 through Oct. 22. It will showcase the university's history, traditions, significant athletic achievements, influential people, and the heritage of its unique Spanish Renaissance architecture.

"We are thrilled to be part of one of the most iconic events in all of Texas," said Blayne Beal, director of centennial coordination for Texas Tech. "We look forward to sharing our unique centennial story and our unrivaled traditions with the millions of visitors who gather at Fair Park from every part of the great state of Texas and around the country."

There's no place like Texas Tech University and no event like the State Fair of Texas, so celebrating the university's centennial at Fair Park is the perfect match. King Scovell, a 2001 Texas Tech graduate

The exhibit will be on display in the Hall of State. The State Fair of Texas will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is free with admission to the fair.