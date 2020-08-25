hurricane laura

SPCA Transfers Animals Before Hurricane Laura

SPCA of Texas

In preparation of Hurricane Laura, the SPCA of Texas's North Texas locations are transferring in animals from Houston and Mississippi.

On Tuesday afternoon, the animal shelter worked with the Humane Society of North Texas to take in 24 cats and kittens that arrived by plane from the Houston SPCA.

On Tuesday evening, the shelter took in 21 cats and kittens from the Humane Society of South Mississippi.

The SPCA of Texas said it was also preparing for additional transfers as evacuation efforts progress.

To learn more about the SPCA or to learn how to adopt, visit the SPCA's website here.

